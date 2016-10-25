Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES EDWARD SAURETTE. View Sign



ALLISTON, ONTARIO - Charlie was born on January 5, 1944 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and passed away on Saturday October 22, 2016 in Alliston, Ontario.

His working career as a commercial banker with TD Bank took Charlie from Winnipeg to the East Coast (Moncton and Halifax) and retirement took him to Lakeland, Florida and Alliston. Charlie's free spirit and caring personality created lasting friendships wherever he went. Golf was one of Charlie's passions. He was at his best on the golf course when he was sharing good natured laughs with his family and friends always reliving the one that got away. In addition to spending precious quality time with his kids and grandchildren, Charlie encouraged and supported all of his grandchildren in their pursuit of a higher education.

Charlie will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Saurette; his two sons Richard and Bob; his daughters-in-law Diane and Paula; his grandchildren Emily, Alex, Matthew, Nicholas, Lauren, Abby, Hailey and Lily; his brothers Paul and Gerald; his sister Edmay; and all his extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Wednesday October 26, 2016 from 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday October 27, 2016 at 1:00 p.m.

If so desired, memorial donations to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston would be appreciated.



