Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAY DUNCAN "KATIE" COX. View Sign

KAY 'KATIE'

DUNCAN COX, 75



WINTER HAVEN - Kay 'Katie' Duncan Cox, age 75, passed away on October 21, 2016, following a lengthy and determined fight against cancer.

She was born in Norton, Virginia, to Bill 'Junior' and Opal Duncan and moved to Winter Haven in 1955. Katie graduated from Winter Haven High in 1959.

After marrying her beloved John, and while raising three children, Katie returned to college, graduating with honors with her nursing degree. She worked in intensive care at Winter Haven Hospital for many years, leaving to work with Dr. Robero Fraile as an oncology nurse at Bond Clinic. She later was Director of Nursing at Spring Haven. Nursing took a back seat in Katie's life as her grandchildren made their appearances. She was thrilled to help raise them. She rejoined PTA and was treasurer at Southwest Elementary for many years. She was a Polk County School Volunteer and mentor and she was called 'Gran' by all.

Katie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Norton, Virginia. She had a strong faith in God and loved nature.

She is predeceased by her husband John, and grandson Braden Tyler Cox. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Morgan (Gary) of Lakeland and two sons Thomas 'Gerry' Cox (Emma) of Ohio and Tony Cox of Auburndale. Her beloved grandchildren are Brandon and Tyler McKittrick and Lacey Cox, all nearby. She also has Michael Cox in Jacksonville. Her sisters Patti Duncan of Winter Haven and Linda Boisseau (Fran) of Alaska survive her as well as brothers Dr. Jim Duncan (Karen) of Atlanta and Steve Duncan. Dear to her heart was Aunt Margaret Riner of Virginia and nieces Angel Ambrose of Alaska and Kathy Yankie of Winter Haven. Katie cherished her many friends and former co-workers.

Private family services will follow at a later date.

For sharing memories or to sign the memorial book, please contact steele32@verizon.net.







KAY 'KATIE'DUNCAN COX, 75WINTER HAVEN - Kay 'Katie' Duncan Cox, age 75, passed away on October 21, 2016, following a lengthy and determined fight against cancer.She was born in Norton, Virginia, to Bill 'Junior' and Opal Duncan and moved to Winter Haven in 1955. Katie graduated from Winter Haven High in 1959.After marrying her beloved John, and while raising three children, Katie returned to college, graduating with honors with her nursing degree. She worked in intensive care at Winter Haven Hospital for many years, leaving to work with Dr. Robero Fraile as an oncology nurse at Bond Clinic. She later was Director of Nursing at Spring Haven. Nursing took a back seat in Katie's life as her grandchildren made their appearances. She was thrilled to help raise them. She rejoined PTA and was treasurer at Southwest Elementary for many years. She was a Polk County School Volunteer and mentor and she was called 'Gran' by all.Katie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Norton, Virginia. She had a strong faith in God and loved nature.She is predeceased by her husband John, and grandson Braden Tyler Cox. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Morgan (Gary) of Lakeland and two sons Thomas 'Gerry' Cox (Emma) of Ohio and Tony Cox of Auburndale. Her beloved grandchildren are Brandon and Tyler McKittrick and Lacey Cox, all nearby. She also has Michael Cox in Jacksonville. Her sisters Patti Duncan of Winter Haven and Linda Boisseau (Fran) of Alaska survive her as well as brothers Dr. Jim Duncan (Karen) of Atlanta and Steve Duncan. Dear to her heart was Aunt Margaret Riner of Virginia and nieces Angel Ambrose of Alaska and Kathy Yankie of Winter Haven. Katie cherished her many friends and former co-workers.Private family services will follow at a later date.For sharing memories or to sign the memorial book, please contact steele32@verizon.net. Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com