DUNCAN COX, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Kay 'Katie' Duncan Cox, age 75, passed away on October 21, 2016, following a lengthy and determined fight against cancer.
She was born in Norton, Virginia, to Bill 'Junior' and Opal Duncan and moved to Winter Haven in 1955. Katie graduated from Winter Haven High in 1959.
After marrying her beloved John, and while raising three children, Katie returned to college, graduating with honors with her nursing degree. She worked in intensive care at Winter Haven Hospital for many years, leaving to work with Dr. Robero Fraile as an oncology nurse at Bond Clinic. She later was Director of Nursing at Spring Haven. Nursing took a back seat in Katie's life as her grandchildren made their appearances. She was thrilled to help raise them. She rejoined PTA and was treasurer at Southwest Elementary for many years. She was a Polk County School Volunteer and mentor and she was called 'Gran' by all.
Katie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Norton, Virginia. She had a strong faith in God and loved nature.
She is predeceased by her husband John, and grandson Braden Tyler Cox. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Morgan (Gary) of Lakeland and two sons Thomas 'Gerry' Cox (Emma) of Ohio and Tony Cox of Auburndale. Her beloved grandchildren are Brandon and Tyler McKittrick and Lacey Cox, all nearby. She also has Michael Cox in Jacksonville. Her sisters Patti Duncan of Winter Haven and Linda Boisseau (Fran) of Alaska survive her as well as brothers Dr. Jim Duncan (Karen) of Atlanta and Steve Duncan. Dear to her heart was Aunt Margaret Riner of Virginia and nieces Angel Ambrose of Alaska and Kathy Yankie of Winter Haven. Katie cherished her many friends and former co-workers.
Private family services will follow at a later date.
For sharing memories or to sign the memorial book, please contact steele32@verizon.net.
