MARGARET ELLA SALVINI

Obituary

MARGARET
ELLA SALVINI, 99

WINTER HAVEN - Margaret Ella Salvini passed 10/14/16. Survived by a loving family. Memorial Service will be 10/29 at MacArthur's Funeral Home, Hobart, N.Y.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2016
