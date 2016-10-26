DORIS FLETCHER
BURRELL, 93
LAKELAND - Funeral services for Doris Fletcher Burrell, who passed on October 22, 2016, will be held at Victory Church in the Chapel on October 27, 2016 at 10:00 AM with Rev. M. Wayne Blackburn and Rev. Terry Raburn officiating. She was 93 years of age.
Doris is survived by her husband, Dillard; one son, Dillard Jackson Burrell, Jr. and daughter, Cathy Jane Hogan (Gerald), both of St. Petersburg, FL and daughter, Suzanne Burrell Alderman (David) of Lakeland, FL and her granddaughter, Savanna Cara Hogan of Dallas, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents George Edward and Thora Fletcher of Piedmont, SC; one brother, George Fletcher of Charlotte, NC and sister, June Hayden of Dade City, FL.
Doris was born in Piedmont, SC on September 21, 1923. She was married to Dillard Jackson Burrell in 1946 and was married for over 70 years. They had three children. She was a graduate of University of South Florida where she earned a BA in elementary education and a master degree in library science. Doris served as Media Specialist in Lacoochee Elementary School near Dade City, FL for over 20 years until her retirement in 1990.
Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2016