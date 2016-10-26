Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID K. PEAVEY. View Sign

DAVID K.

PEAVEY, Sr., 81



POLK CITY - Mr. David K. Peavey, Sr., age 81, a resident of Polk City passed away Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice with his family at his side.

Mr. Peavey was born December 10, 1934 in Jamestown, New York to Lawrence Allen and Mary Belle (Vincent) Peavey. He was a Polk County resident since 1971 coming from Lockport, New York. He was a retired bookkeeper. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict where he was a radio man on an air craft carrier. David enjoyed boating and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Verna; brother Alan and son-in-law Carl Barton.

David is survived by his loving & devoted family: son: David K. Peavey, Jr. of Polk City, daughter: Kathy Barton, grandson: Cole Barton, great grandson: Bryndon Barton, all of Lakeland.

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2016 at Florida National Cemetery, Bush-nell with military honors.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.



