JAKE ANTHONY
|
ROACH, 63
LAKELAND - Jake Anthony Roach, 63, of Lakeland, FL entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October, 11, 2016, at the Kensington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kensington, MD.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexis Anne Roach, his brother Dave G. Roach and his wife Willette and their sons, Devin and Dante, all of Lakeland, FL and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Jake Anthony Roach was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy C. Roach and Anna S. Hardy.
Memorial Service Saturday, October 29, 2016, 11:00 am, Lakeland Temple of Judah, 3406 Swindell Road, Lakeland, FL, 33810, Apostle Michael A. Goins, Pastor.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2016