J. JEAN
|
GOWER, 85
LAKELAND - J. Jean Gower, 85, of Lakeland, passed away October 24, 2016. She was born May 13, 1931 in Uniontown, PA to parents William and Leno (Taggert) Marple. She celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary on September 29, 2016 with a family party.
Jean is survived by her husband Dale; her daughters Susan Lucas and husband Keith, Cindy Thompson and husband Frederick; grandchildren Daniel, Heather, Erin and Nicholas Lucas; great-grandchildren Daniel, Izayah and Julian.
She was a Lifetime Member of the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary. She and Dale shared many happy adventures traveling in there motor home.
A visitation will be held at 1PM on Friday, Oct. 28th at the Lake Gibson United Methodist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2016