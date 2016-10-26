DONNA LYNN

BRAXTON, 55



WINTER HAVEN - Donna Lynn Braxton, 55, of Winter Haven passed away on October 23, 2016.

She was born in Winter Haven, FL on October 25, 1960 and was a life-long resident. Donna worked for 38 years for the Polk County Health Department and was a member of Cavalry Assembly of God. Donna was very loving and always took care of everyone else, putting their needs before her own.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her fiancÃ©, Jeffrey R. Wilson, her brothers, Cody and Terry Holley, nephews, Dylan, Austin, Dustin, and Kyler, and a niece Caitlin.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27th, from 6 to 8 pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 28th, at 1 pm at Cavalry Assembly of God in Winter Haven.



