ROBERT L. LOOMIS

Obituary

ROBERT L.
LOOMIS, 86

LAKELAND - Robert L. Loomis, 86, passed away 10/23/16 at L.R.M.C. He is survived by a loving family. Services will be at a later date. Whidden-McLean Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2016
