ORIN 'HANK'

SHELL, 84



WINTER HAVEN - Orin 'Hank' Shell, 84, of Winter Haven passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2016. A veteran member of the U.S. Navy, he served during the Korean War. Born May 28th, 1932 in Gladwin Michigan, he later moved to Waterford Michigan where he owned and operated Shell Floor Covering for 16 years. In 1973 he moved to Winter Haven, buying Shipp Reck Harbor Mobile Home Park and later, Cypress Harbor Mobile Park. After retiring, he traveled extensively through the Unites States and many foreign countries.

He faithfully attended First Church of the Nazarene, Winter Haven and Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene for 43 years, during which time he oversaw additions, renovations and the completion of Heritage Christian Academy building.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara, son Jeffrey Shell of Winter Haven, daughter Melissa (Bill) Hines of Oskaloosa, Iowa, stepsons Robert Young of Miami Beach, Eric (Denise) Young of Clearwater, and Tracy Young of Scottsdale, AZ. Mr. Shell's family also include his brother Richard Shell of Woodenville, WA, sister Marilyn (Bob) Martin of Waterford, MI, and sister Marlene (Bob) Joss of Stuart, FL. Mr. Shell also had 16 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Orva Shell, brother, Gene Shell, sister Marcielle Turnbull and stepson David Young.

He was a Godly, loving, warm, humorous man and will be sorely missed by family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 7:00pm, Friday, October 28, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am. Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the Winter Haven First Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33881.







