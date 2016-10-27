ROBERT 'BO' JAMES
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT JAMES "BO" FORD Jr..
FORD, Jr., 42
LAKELAND - Robert James Ford, Jr., 42, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2016, at his Lakeland home.
Robert was born March 15, 1974 in Bartow, Florida to Barbara Jean Taylor and the late Robert James Ford Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert James Ford Sr., his grandparents Lonnie Robert Lee Ford (Leona) and his grandparents and his great grandparents Robert Ford (Mary Pearlene). Robert is also survived by his brother Leroy Drayton, Jr., two sisters Sherry Davidson & Kamela Haggins, a stepmother Ms. Mary Ford and his children: Jordan S.D. Ford (Tiffiney), Tyran N. Ford Singleton (Tiffany), Jayden D. Ford Dunlap (Portia), Jamari Ford, Jazia Ford (Terisa), Jayani Ford (Nicolette), Jayda Ford (Shauna), stepchildren: Nyasia Chung, Clarissa Freeman (Teriza), also 1 special aunt Patricia Ford and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins and sorrowing friends.
A public viewing will take place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greater Works Ministries. Services will be held Sat. at 10 a.m. at Greater Works Ministries, 2110 Oakhurst Dr., Winter Haven.
Arrangements entrusted to James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016