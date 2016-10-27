Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT JAMES "BO" FORD Jr.. View Sign

ROBERT 'BO' JAMES

FORD, Jr., 42



LAKELAND - Robert James Ford, Jr., 42, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2016, at his Lakeland home.

Robert was born March 15, 1974 in Bartow, Florida to Barbara Jean Taylor and the late Robert James Ford Sr.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert James Ford Sr., his grandparents Lonnie Robert Lee Ford (Leona) and his grandparents and his great grandparents Robert Ford (Mary Pearlene). Robert is also survived by his brother Leroy Drayton, Jr., two sisters Sherry Davidson & Kamela Haggins, a stepmother Ms. Mary Ford and his children: Jordan S.D. Ford (Tiffiney), Tyran N. Ford Singleton (Tiffany), Jayden D. Ford Dunlap (Portia), Jamari Ford, Jazia Ford (Terisa), Jayani Ford (Nicolette), Jayda Ford (Shauna), stepchildren: Nyasia Chung, Clarissa Freeman (Teriza), also 1 special aunt Patricia Ford and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins and sorrowing friends.

A public viewing will take place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greater Works Ministries. Services will be held Sat. at 10 a.m. at Greater Works Ministries, 2110 Oakhurst Dr., Winter Haven.

Arrangements entrusted to James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Winter Haven.



ROBERT 'BO' JAMESFORD, Jr., 42LAKELAND - Robert James Ford, Jr., 42, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2016, at his Lakeland home.Robert was born March 15, 1974 in Bartow, Florida to Barbara Jean Taylor and the late Robert James Ford Sr.He was preceded in death by his father Robert James Ford Sr., his grandparents Lonnie Robert Lee Ford (Leona) and his grandparents and his great grandparents Robert Ford (Mary Pearlene). Robert is also survived by his brother Leroy Drayton, Jr., two sisters Sherry Davidson & Kamela Haggins, a stepmother Ms. Mary Ford and his children: Jordan S.D. Ford (Tiffiney), Tyran N. Ford Singleton (Tiffany), Jayden D. Ford Dunlap (Portia), Jamari Ford, Jazia Ford (Terisa), Jayani Ford (Nicolette), Jayda Ford (Shauna), stepchildren: Nyasia Chung, Clarissa Freeman (Teriza), also 1 special aunt Patricia Ford and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins and sorrowing friends.A public viewing will take place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greater Works Ministries. Services will be held Sat. at 10 a.m. at Greater Works Ministries, 2110 Oakhurst Dr., Winter Haven.Arrangements entrusted to James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com