LEON HENRY
KEENE Sr., 90
PLANT CITY - Leon Henry Keene, Sr., 90, of Plant City, Florida, and formerly of Lake Placid and Frostproof, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.
He was born in Plant City on September 5, 1926, and moved to Picnic at the age of five. He was a 1944 graduate of Pinecrest School where he played on their first football team. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Philippines during WWII. After the Army he worked with his father on the Picnic Grove and Ranch until 1971, and continued to work in the Citrus and Cattle industry throughout his career.
He survived by sons, Leon H. Keene, Jr. (JoAnn) of Picnic and Don Keene of Plant City; daughters Pam Allen of Winter Haven, Vickie Pennington (Rodney) Texas, and Toni Branson (Doug) of Alabama; stepchildren, Ken Williams of Naples, Keith Williams of Frostproof, Kevin Williams of Ft Myers, Kathy Richburg of Alabama, and Debbie Williams of Frostproof; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leon was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Lue Cotton Keene; parents, L.P. and Lillie Keen; sisters Helen McBride and Hazel Colding; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Keene.
The family will receive friends on October 28 from 6-8:00 P.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church of Frostproof, 150 Devane Street, Frostproof. Committal to follow at Silver Hill Cemetery, Frostproof. Expressions of condolence at
