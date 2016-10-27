DORIS
JUNE (STOTT) HAMMOND, 88
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. - Doris June (Stott) Hammond, 88, formerly of Oakwood Estates in Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on October 23, 2016 after a long battle with Parkinsonism.
She was an active member of Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Norman E. Hammond, currently of Virginia Beach; their children, Carol Bowers (Dave) of Virginia Beach, Robert Hammond of Winter Haven, Florida, Cathy (Jim) of Holland, Michigan, and Dwight (Kay) of Manhattan, Illinois; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Faith Baptist Church, 2140 Crystal Beach Road, Winter Haven, Florida 33880.
Please visit Mrs. Hammond's memorial at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016