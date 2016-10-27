BARBARA
PORT STANLEY, ON. - Mrs. Barbara (nee Peters) Brown, formerly of Fingal, ON, Astle, NB, and Florida, passed away at Extendicare, Port Stanley on Monday, October 24, 2016, in her 78th year.
Wife of the late George Leonard 'Len' 'Lennie' Brown (Feb. 15, 2013). Mother of Tonya Martinez, and Erik Martinez Sr., both of Florida. Step-mother of Janice Marriott (Don) of St. Thomas, Shelley MacKenzie (David) of Fingal, and Laurel McTavish (Brian) of St. Thomas. Grandmother of Tanya, Jerrod, Kiefer, Angus, Leslie, Beverley, and Erik Jr. Great grandmother of Kayleen, Brielle, Alexa, and Konnor. Sister of Glenn Peters (Patsy), and the late Christine Nicoloi (late Bob). Also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Born in Avon Park, Florida, June 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Irene (nee O'Hern) and Lindsay Grant Peters. Barbara worked in Florida as an investment broker for a number of years. She was a Past President of The Junior Sorosis Club of Lakeland, Florida.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations to the
will be gratefully acknowledged.
Arrangements entrusted to the Sifton Funeral Home, 118 Wellington St., St. Thomas (519-631-1160). Gratitude is expressed to Dr. Joel Keenleyside and the nurses and staff at Extendicare, Port Stanley for the kind, compassionate care provided to Barbara.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016