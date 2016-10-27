VICTOR RAY RILES

Obituary

VICTOR RAY
RILES, 51

TAMPA - Victor Ray Riles, 51, died Wed. 10/19/16. Visit: Fri. 5-8 pm St. John M.B.C., Tampa. Svc. Sat. 11 am at same church. Holmes Funeral Dir., Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016
