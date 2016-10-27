Amos Cowart Jr.

Obituary

AMOS
COWART, Jr., 77

GROVELAND - Amos Cowart, Jr., 77, died Sun. 10/16/16. Visit: Fri. 4-7pm COG the Bibleway, Groveland. Svc. Sat. 11am COG the Bibleway, Winter Haven. Holmes F.D.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016
