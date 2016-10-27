JOHN W. "JACK" LIGHTSEY

Obituary

JOHN W. 'JACK'
LIGHTSEY, 82

FORT MEADE - John W. Lightsey, 82, died 10/22/16. Visit: 6-8 pm, Thurs., 10/27 at Hancock FH, Ft. Meade. Funeral 10:30am, Fri., 10/28, 1st United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016
