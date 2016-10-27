SONDRA DENISE PATTON RIMES

Obituary

SONDRA DENISE
PATTON RIMES, 51

AUBURNDALE - Denise Rimes, 51, passed away Sept. 28, 2016 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Memorial service in Auburndale on Nov. 19th.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com