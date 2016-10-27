JOSEPH WESLEY BUTLER

Obituary

JOSEPH WESLEY
BUTLER, 80

BARTOW - Joseph Wesley Butler, 80, died 10/21/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7 pm at St. Paul Worship Center. Service Sat. at 2 pm at same church. James C Boyd Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016
