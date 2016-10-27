MAGGIE HILL

Obituary

MAGGIE
HILL, 69

WINTER HAVEN - Maggie Hill, 69, died 10/22/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm Life Center 1st M.B. Church. Service Sat. at 12 noon at 1st M.B. Church. James C. Boyd F.H.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016
