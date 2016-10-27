RUTHA MAE FERGUSON

Obituary

RUTHA MAE
FERGUSON, 64

ORLANDO - Rutha Mae Ferguson, 64, died 10/18/16. She was born in Georgia on 5/16/52. Services to be announced. James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com