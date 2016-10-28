MARJORIE B.
VERKEST, 86
DAVENPORT - Mrs. Marjorie B. Verkest, 86, of Davenport, Florida died Sunday, October 23, 2016 in Auburndale at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was born September 2, 1930 in Morrisville, New York to John and Sarah Black and retired to Florida in 1991 from Rochester, New York.
She was a retired registered nurse, a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, and Saint Ann Catholic Church in Haines City.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Robert Verkest in 2014, sisters Flora Cramphin and Laura Roher, and a brother William Black.
Marge is survived by her son David R. Verkest; daughters Teresa (William) Hamilton and Melanie (Edward) Ciza; granddaughters Crystal (Jason) Hagreen, Denise Hamilton, Amanda Ciza and Ashley Ciza; and great granddaughters Victoria and Laura Delaney. Also a sister Kathleen Black McCullough and a brother John F. Black.
Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2017 at Eaton Cemetery, Eaton, New York.
Memorials of remembrance may be made to www.parkinson.org
