TROYER, Jr., 63
DAVENPORT - Richard B. Troyer, Jr., 63, of Davenport, FL passed away at his residence on October 27, 2016.
He was born on June 5, 1953 in Bay Shore, NY and moved to Davenport in 1989 from Patchogue, NY. Richard was a general manager for Perkins Family Restaurants for 25 years and was General Manager of the Year in 2014. He was of the Baptist faith as well as a member of the Bartow Chamber of Commerce and a Super Booster for Bartow High School. Richard was also a big supporter of Give Kids the World in Davenport and loved Disney and college football.
He was predeceased by his mother, Sheila Molloy Troyer and is survived by his husband, of 42 years, Michael Walsh; father, Richard B. Troyer, Sr. of East Patchogue, NY; sisters, Deborah (David) Alutius of Eagle River, AK, Linda (Jon) Caruana of Afton, NY, Sheila Ann (Ted) Zachariadis of Davenport, FL; nieces and nephews, Sean Caruana, Stephen Caruana, Jamie Kuznik, Katie Kish, Andrew Alutius, Andreas Zachariadis; grand nephew, Logan Kuznik and Joe.
A visitation will be Sunday, from 3-5 pm as well as Monday, October 31, 2016 from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City, FL. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.
