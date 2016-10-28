JESSIE K.
BARRETT, 75
8/13/1941 - 10/26/2016
LAKELAND - Jessie K. Barrett, 75, passed away on October 26, 2016 at L.R.M.C.
Jessie was born in Cairo, GA, on August 13, 1941 and moved to Lakeland 56 years ago. He retired from IMC where he worked as a pit gunner, and was a member of Ardella Baptist Church.
Jessie is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Barrett, daughters, Karen Lea Barrett, and Shiela Ann Barrett, sisters, Jane Barrett, Betty Ford and Laverne Akridge and three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 31, 2016, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Seigler Funeral Home, Highway 60 East, Mulberry.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2016