MARGARET

CALDWELL (LEITH) POWELL, 73



LAKELAND - Margaret Caldwell (Leith) Powell, age 73, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 25, 2016.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 12 noon with a celebration of life service to follow at 2pm, Sunday October 30th, 2016 at Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel, 2125 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801 with Pastor Ken Bish. Entombment will immediately follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Margaret was born June 5, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Lakeland in 1959 with her parents. She attended Lakeland Senior High School where she loved to sing in the choir and soon met her best friend of over 55 years, Marian Beebe who introduced Margaret to the love of her life, Ron. Soon after graduating, on July 14th, 1962, she was happily married to Ron Powell at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where they were active members for over 50 years and together celebrated a loving marriage of more than 54 years.

Early on she worked at Food Machinery (FMC), Sears, AAA and together with Ron was a proud co-owner in the family business, Vista Audio Productions Inc. where for 46 years she was the smiling face behind the desk and together they enjoyed serving all their customers both in the recording studio and on location recordings. She was proud to accomplish her main goal in life as a homemaker and Mom to 3 children, Grammy to 4 grandchildren and a grand dog. Her greatest joy in life was enjoying adventurous family trips, gatherings with family and friends, preparing feasts of meals, and carrying on her Scottish heritage traditions by baking and giving away her delicious cookies, pies, breads, fruit cakes and lamb cakes.

Margaret's tenacity and positive outlook on life, comes from her deep belief to always look for the silver lining no matter the challenges life may present. In honor of her memory, she would want us to encourage you to always look for the silver lining and try to find the sunny side of life.

Survivors include her husband, James Ronald 'Ron' Powell; her children: Barbara Lynn Hardin (Don), Ronald Allen Powell (Christy) and Margaret Elaine Evans (Craig); her grandchildren: Riley and Cameron Powell, Katelyn and Emily Evans and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The youngest of 6 children, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Christina (McHallum) Leith; sisters: Christina Leith, Elizabeth Hopper and Brothers: Andrew, James and George Leith.

Condolences may be offered at:

www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.







