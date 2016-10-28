JOHN TILLMAN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN TILLMAN MARTIN.
MARTIN, 83
KISSIMMEE - John Tillman Martin, 83, of Kissimmee, passed away on October 24, 2016. He was born in Vada, GA. on August 13, 1933 to Arthur and Verna (Barfield) Martin.
Tillman worked as a Crane Operator and enjoyed fishing, reading, drawing, gardening and family gatherings. He and his loving wife Shirley have been together for 32 years.
Tillman is predeceased by his parents and sister, Barbara Ann Martin. Survivors are wife, Shirley; sisters, Emma Miller (David), Ginger Canady (Myers), Geraldine Whitaker (Richard) and brother, Gerald Martin as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be given at
www.osceolamemgds.com. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2016