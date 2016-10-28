GERALD ALAN WINTER

Obituary

GERALD ALAN
WINTER, 69

TUSCUMBIA, MO. - Gerald Alan Winter, 69, passed away on Tues., 10/25/16. Survived by a loving family. Private memorial services. Fan-cher-Rekus FH, Iberia, Mo
Published in Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2016
