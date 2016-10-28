HELENE STILES ROWE

Obituary

HELENE STILES
ROWE, 100

LAKELAND - Helen S. Rowe passed Thurs. 10/27/16. Funeral 10 am Sat. 10/29 at Gentry-Morrison 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland. Interment Florida Nat'l Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2016
