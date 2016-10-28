GARY RAY SMITH

Obituary

GARY RAY
SMITH, 69

LAKELAND - Gary Ray Smith, 69, passed away Oct. 24, 2016. Visitation, Mon., Oct. 31, 2016 from 10-11 am with service at 11 am, at New Life Assembly of God, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2016
