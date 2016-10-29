GEORGE JAMES
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE JAMES PARTINGTON LAKELAND - George James Partington.
PARTINGTON
LAKELAND - George James Partington, 79, made his transition on October 13, 2016.
George was born in Portland, Maine and he served in the U.S. Navy. He married in 1958 and received his BA from S.U.C.O. in Oneonta, New York. In 1967, he moved to Lakeland where he taught 7th grade at Union Academy in Bartow for 30 years.
George earned his Master's Degree at USF, and became active as a religious science practitioner. He was the published author of the novel called 'Enchanted Summer of Hollis Ledbetter'.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheryly Lynn Partington. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Natalie; his son, Douglas Partington (wife, Darlene); his daughter, Elisabeth Partington; grandson, John Partington; and granddaughter, Kelly Laird.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2016