PHILIP TAFT

MORTON, 86



RICHMOND, TX. - Philip Taft Morton passed away on August 5, 2016 in Richmond, Texas at the age of 86 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's. He is a true example of a life well lived and will be missed by his loving family and friends. He was born in Holbrook, Massachusetts on March 17, 1930 to Florence (Potter) and Albert C. Morton. He was the second youngest of eight children.

Philip was a Holbrook Police Officer for 15 years and was promoted to Police Sergeant during his time of service. He was also a call fireman. Philip retired to Lakeland and enjoyed living there for 22 years. He will be remembered for his many contributions to the local community. He was a Mason for 52 years, a 33rd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was instrumental in the building of Masonic Lodge #91 in Lakeland. He served on many boards including Lakeland's Planning and Zoning Board, the Collation to the Homeless and the Lakeland Fraternal Order of Police. Philip was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1977.

Philip worked in construction restoring many buildings and homes, including relocating the church parsonage of First United Methodist Church of Lakeland to the shores of Lake Morton where he restored the historical home.

Philip is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothea (Linehan) of Richmond, TX and daughters, Joyce Anna Roberts and husband David of Apollo Beach, Judy Brasseur and husband Wilfred of Richmond, TX, grandchildren, Kristine Willis and husband Chris, Barry Carew and Emily Roberts, all of Lakeland, Andrew and Alex Brasseur of Richmond, TX, great-grandchildren, Armand and Andre Parmar, Connor Carew and Anne Willis, all of Lakeland, Kimberly Willis of Bradenton, and Lainey and Teagan Hall Brasseur, of Richmond, TX, great-great grandchild, Theo Saboley of Bradenton, sister, Esther Morton Castano of New York, and many cousins, nieces and nephews who are scattered around the world.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL at 10:00 am in the Chapel; all family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lakeland Fraternal Order of Police or the .



