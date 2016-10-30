ROBERT C.
KLASSEN, 88
LAKELAND - Robert C. Klassen, 88, passed away on October 25, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born August 19, 1928 to George & Clara Klassen in Millersburg, IN.
He married Faye Gillenwater on September 15, 1947. She passed away 17 days before their 68th wedding anniversary.
Bob, along with his business partner started Custom Engineering, Inc. in 1958. He and his wife, Faye, built a home in Lakeland, FL in 1988 and were snowbirds. Then in 1997 he sold Custom to his son, Bob and in 1998 moved to Lakeland full time.
He and Faye loved their home, their yard, traveling in their motor home and of course, playing golf. This was their life until Faye's health began to fail and she passed away in August 2015. Bob sold their home and moved to an apartment in Carpenter Estates.
Bob was a member of the Blue Lodge and the Hadi Shrine. He was also very active in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and in 1978 became a life member. He served as chairman of chapter 73 from 1973 - 1974 and was Region IV SME chairman in 1979-1980.
Bob is survived by his son, Bob (Connie) of Evansville, IN and daughter, Darlinda (Ken) of Newburgh, IN. Also, surviving are grandchildren, Karl Hay (Andrea) of Houston, TX, Joe Klassen (Mary) of Evansville, IN, Matthew Hay (Nora) of Westfield, IN, Scott Klassen (Sandi) of Cleveland, OH and Jennifer Lawson (Darren) of Ft. Riley, KS. He was a special Papa to 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2015, his son, Don in 2015 and grandson Christopher in 2008.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, November 4th at 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland.
Donations may be made in memory of Bob to the
, 12502 USF Pine Dr., Tampa, FL 33612.
