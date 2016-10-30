GARY RAY
SMITH, 69
LAKELAND - Gary Ray Smith, 69, passed away suddenly on October 24, 2016. He was born in Orlando, FL, to Jessie and Mary Smith. Gary worked for over 30 years at W.W. Trucking Co. - Lessors, Inc, in Dover, FL. He proudly served in the US Army. Gary was a born again Christian, faithful husband, loving father, and a good friend. He loved the outdoors and nature. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with others.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, step-father, and a grandchild.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Betty; children, Deanna S. Martinez, Byron (Michelle) Smith, and Brad Clemons; mother, Mary Browning Smith Cunningham; sisters, Charlotte (Jerry) Nichols, Debbie West, and Pam (Danny) Nixon; brothers, Lee (Mary) Cunningham, Keith (Michele) Cunningham, and Kevin (Kim) Cunningham; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 31, 2016 from 10-11 am with a celebration of life service to follow at 11 am, at New Life Assembly of God, 8595 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's honor to any mission's fund of your choice.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016