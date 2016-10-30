CAROL COMFORT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL COMFORT FELKER.
FELKER, 94
ST. LOUIS, MO. - Carol Comfort Felker of St. Louis, MO, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. She was born on June 22, 1922 in Boston, MA as the youngest child of Dorothy Bell Comfort and Walter Rockefeller Comfort.
When her family moved to Englewood, NJ, she attended the Dwight-Englewood School and then boarded at Grier School, graduating in 1940. She then returned to Boston where she graduated from Pine Manor Junior College in 1942.
On September 14, 1942, in Englewood, she married John Oberle Felker of St. Louis. The couple lived in Jacksonville, FL and Palo Alto, CA during John's military service in World War II. Their first child, Jane, was born in Palo Alto.
After the war, Carol and John settled in St. Louis, where their sons, Steve and Josh were born. An avid bridge player, Carol also enjoyed golf, tennis, and daily walks. She hand-stitched a variety of needlepoint projects, including belts and, at one point, church kneelers.
Carol and John loved to travel and also maintained residences in Fort Lauderdale, FL; Clarksville, MO; and later in Lake Wales, FL. Carol piloted their motorboat when they traveled the length of the Inland Waterway in installments over the course of a year.
In the fall of 2012, Carol and John celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, FL.
Carol will be greatly missed by her three children (Jane Felker Matz of Washington, DC, Stephen Comfort Felker of Lake Forest, IL, and Charles Joshua Felker of Bethesda, MD), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Road, St. Louis, MO, 63124.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016