Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL COMFORT FELKER. View Sign

CAROL COMFORT

FELKER, 94



ST. LOUIS, MO. - Carol Comfort Felker of St. Louis, MO, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. She was born on June 22, 1922 in Boston, MA as the youngest child of Dorothy Bell Comfort and Walter Rockefeller Comfort.

When her family moved to Englewood, NJ, she attended the Dwight-Englewood School and then boarded at Grier School, graduating in 1940. She then returned to Boston where she graduated from Pine Manor Junior College in 1942.

On September 14, 1942, in Englewood, she married John Oberle Felker of St. Louis. The couple lived in Jacksonville, FL and Palo Alto, CA during John's military service in World War II. Their first child, Jane, was born in Palo Alto.

After the war, Carol and John settled in St. Louis, where their sons, Steve and Josh were born. An avid bridge player, Carol also enjoyed golf, tennis, and daily walks. She hand-stitched a variety of needlepoint projects, including belts and, at one point, church kneelers.

Carol and John loved to travel and also maintained residences in Fort Lauderdale, FL; Clarksville, MO; and later in Lake Wales, FL. Carol piloted their motorboat when they traveled the length of the Inland Waterway in installments over the course of a year.

In the fall of 2012, Carol and John celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, FL.

Carol will be greatly missed by her three children (Jane Felker Matz of Washington, DC, Stephen Comfort Felker of Lake Forest, IL, and Charles Joshua Felker of Bethesda, MD), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Road, St. Louis, MO, 63124.



CAROL COMFORTFELKER, 94ST. LOUIS, MO. - Carol Comfort Felker of St. Louis, MO, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. She was born on June 22, 1922 in Boston, MA as the youngest child of Dorothy Bell Comfort and Walter Rockefeller Comfort.When her family moved to Englewood, NJ, she attended the Dwight-Englewood School and then boarded at Grier School, graduating in 1940. She then returned to Boston where she graduated from Pine Manor Junior College in 1942.On September 14, 1942, in Englewood, she married John Oberle Felker of St. Louis. The couple lived in Jacksonville, FL and Palo Alto, CA during John's military service in World War II. Their first child, Jane, was born in Palo Alto.After the war, Carol and John settled in St. Louis, where their sons, Steve and Josh were born. An avid bridge player, Carol also enjoyed golf, tennis, and daily walks. She hand-stitched a variety of needlepoint projects, including belts and, at one point, church kneelers.Carol and John loved to travel and also maintained residences in Fort Lauderdale, FL; Clarksville, MO; and later in Lake Wales, FL. Carol piloted their motorboat when they traveled the length of the Inland Waterway in installments over the course of a year.In the fall of 2012, Carol and John celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, FL.Carol will be greatly missed by her three children (Jane Felker Matz of Washington, DC, Stephen Comfort Felker of Lake Forest, IL, and Charles Joshua Felker of Bethesda, MD), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Road, St. Louis, MO, 63124. Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com