JULIA LORRAINE LANGDON RENFROE, 96
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA LORRAINE LANGDON RENFROE.
6/15/1920 - 10/25/2016
LAKELAND -
Julia Lorraine Langdon Renfroe was the epitome of a real Southern lady and a Godly woman. Born June 15, 1920 in Columbus, Ga., Lorraine was the daughter of a banker and a southern belle, Lilly Mae Duncan and Will B. Langdon. She graduated in home economics from the University of Georgia and married Bruce A. Renfroe Jr (Army engineer /Auburn Univ graduate /Lakeland architect) in 1941. They moved to Lakeland and had four children-one of whom, son Bruce III died at the age of 12. After his passing Lorraine was inspired to join the prayer ministry of the Daughters of the King, in the Episcopal church (All Saints and St David's churches, Lakeland).
She traveled for the ministry as Evangelism chair, speaking and opening new chapters around the country. In addition she was commissioned to rewrite portions of the Daughters' manual. She was also a gracious homemaker, a loving wife, and a determined mother who gave detailed attention to each daughter by lifting them up and focusing on their individual talents.
Over the years Lorraine helped Bruce host students in their home through Rotary's International exchange program. She was also known as a powerful prayer and Bible study leader in their home groups. People who attended their Bible studies still contact the family to share how they were encouraged in their journey of faith. In her later years Lorraine also inspired women whose husbands had died to form a widow's prayer group.
Lorraine had a notable quality of staying in touch with cousins and longtime friends. After her husband Bruce passed in 1990 she spent years vacationing in the northeast Georgia mountains with her three daughters, son in law and granddaughter Jessica. Despite years of enduring the trials of Alzheimer's dementia, Lorraine demonstrated strength and an ability to learn. Her life and care became a ministry for her daughters as well.
Lorraine is survived by daughters, Donna Ren-froe, Lakeland; (Donna's daughter) granddaughter Jessica L. McCarty of Las Vegas; Rebecca Renfroe-Borneman, Lakeland, (husband Dan L. Borneman); Laurel Renfroe and husband Bill Lippy, Lakeland.
A service is planned: Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church, 145 E. Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL. Reception: Fellowship hall hosted by the Daughters of the King. Donations: to Good Shepherd Hospice or to St David's or All Saints Episcopal for the work of Daughters of the King. Flowers can be sent to St. David's Episcopal.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016