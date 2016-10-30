Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY ALEXANDER CRAIG. View Sign

ROY ALEXANDER

CRAIG, Jr., 85



LAKE WALES - Roy A. Craig, Jr., Lake Wales, Florida passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2016 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born June 16, 1931 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Roy A. and Mary G. (Bellamy) Craig. Mr. Craig, a lifelong resident of the area, graduated from Lake Wales High School in 1949 where he was a three-season athlete. He was especially proud to have been on the basketball team that went to the state championship his senior year. He attended Washington and Lee University, Lexington, VA where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and received his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1956. After three years in the Navy, Mr. Craig moved back to Polk County and practiced law with Holland and Bevis, now Holland & Knight before joining Peterson & Myers in Lake Wales until his retirement in 1995. He was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd serving as Senior Warden of the Vestry, a former member of the Vanguard School Board of Trustees and a Patron of the Lake Wales Art Show. Mr. Craig was a proud Gator fan and a Bull Gator for many years. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his bodysurfing ability.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary L. Craig, sister Molly C. Hamilton and grandson William W. Parkinson.

He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Craig Parkinson (Andrew) of Winnetka, IL, Sarah Craig Watson (Steve) of Dover, FL; sons John A. Craig (Heather) of Lakeland, FL, Michael Spencer Craig (Evi) of Babson Park, FL; 12 grandchildren; his nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 4 PM Friday, November 11, 2016 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Roy A Craig, Jr. to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011,

