DAVIS, 59
POLK CITY - Faye Miller Davis, 59, passed away on October 28, 2016. She was a lifelong resident and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Polk City.
Faye is survived by he loving husband, Kenneth E. Davis of Polk City; son, Robert Mullany of Polk City; daughters, Tanya Silva of Polk City and Anissa Hunt of Port Charlotte; brothers, Charles Miller of Polk City and Larry Miller of Polk City; sister, Patricia Morgan of Polk City; and 7 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11am-12pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, with funeral services to follow at 12pm, both at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
