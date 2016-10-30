C. RACIAPPA WINTER HAVEN - Laurette C.

Obituary

WINTER HAVEN - Laurette C. Raciappa, 94, passed away at home on October 23, 2016. She was a Winter Haven native and Polk Community College Nursing Instructor.

Mrs. Raciappa was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl J. Inskeep; second husband, Rev. John D. Raciappa; son, Roger Inskeep; parents, Pauline Colley and D.D. Colley; and sister Priscilla C. Inskeep.

Mrs. Raciappa is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol I. and Douglas S. Richards; grandchildren, Lisa R. (T.J.) Oakes and W. David (Heather) Richards; great grandchildren, Connor and Chase Oakes; and was looking forward to another great grandson due soon.

Mrs. Raciappa graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1938, and attended F.S.U. (1938-1940). She was a graduate of Emory Univ. Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, The Univ. of N.C. School of Public Health at Chapel Hill, and received her Master's Degree from the Univ. of South Florida.

As an R.N., Mrs. Raciappa served as a Navy Nurse aboard the U.S.S. Repose (U.S.N. Hospital Ship) in the Pacific during WWII; the Dept. of Health in Polk Co.; and on the Nursing Faculty of P.C.C. She was a very loving, kind, patient, and gentle Southern lady, mother, and grandmother. She had a great love for God, family, country, and caring for others. Mrs. Raciappa was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winter Haven.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Ch-urch.

In lieu of flowers, it is preferred that memorial donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805, or to St. Paul's Episcopal Ch-urch, 656 Ave. L, N.W. Winter Haven, FL 33881.







