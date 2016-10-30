EFFIE HENDERSON VON "GIGI" LEUE

Obituary

EFFIE 'GIGI'
HENDERSON
VON LEUE, 79

LAKELAND - A Celebration of Life for Effie Von Leue will be 11/6 at Peggy Brown Ctr., 215 Lake Ave. Stop by 10am-2 pm to share fond memories & her favorite foods.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016
