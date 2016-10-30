LEE WALLACE McCLURE

Obituary

LEE WALLACE
McCLURE, 86

LAKELAND - Lee Wallace McClure, 86, passed away Oct. 26, 2016. He's survived by his son Neal McClure. Per Lee's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016
