NOONAN ELVIS ROSS

Obituary

NOONAN ELVIS
ROSS, 83

LAKELAND - Noonan Ross died 10/27/16. Survived by wife, Jane; son, Ricky; and daughter, Karen. Visit. Sun. from 2-3pm at Gentry-Morrison. Service to follow at 3pm.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016
