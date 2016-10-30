JUDY COLLETTE LAKELAND - Judy Collette died/27/16. Svcs 10/31

Obituary

JUDY
COLLETTE

LAKELAND - Judy Collette died 10/27/16. Svcs. will be at 1pm on 10/31, at Voss Chapel with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Voss & Sons F.H., Seymour, IN.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2016
