GISELA
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GISELA ISSELHORST DUFFY.
ISSELHORST
DUFFY
WINTER HAVEN - Gisela Isselhorst Duffy of Winter Haven, FL, and formerly of Saranac Lake, NY, left this world October 29, 2016, after a long illness.
She was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Dusseldorf, Germany and raised in Hamburg. After World War II, she worked as a nurse for the U.S. Army, where she met and married soldier Joseph F. Duffy.
Gisela worked as a nurse for Saranac Lake General Hospital in New York and for Winter Haven Hospital in Florida, retiring at age 71.
She is survived by her former husband and best friend, Joseph F. Duffy of Hornell, NY; sons, David (Jean) Duffy of Buffalo, NY and Maple Grove, MN, Edward (Linda) Duffy of Colorado Springs, CO, Andrew Duffy of Treasure Island, FL, and James Duffy of Orlando, FL; daughters Patricia (Wayne) Bardua of Palm Coast, FL, Angela (Andrew) Bader of Cottekill, NY, and Lori (Tom) Foster of Austinburg, PA; and son-in-law, Timothy Riley of Pilesgrove, NJ. She is also survived by siblings, Edith (Albert) Schuetzwohl of Hofheim, Germany, Inge (Guenter) Heinz of Wuerzburg, Germany, and Klaus (Jutta) Isselhorst of Wurzburg, Germany, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gisela predeceased two daughters, Frances Gisela Duffy and Kathleen (Duffy) Riley.
A private burial Mass will be held at the family's discretion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, FL or Winter Haven Hospital.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2016