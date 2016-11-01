Obituary Guest Book View Sign



McCULLOUGH

BALDREE, 82



LAKE WALES - Audrey Baldree of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Savannah Court.

She was born June 17, 1934, in Washington Co-unty, Florida to the late William P. and Minnie E. (Levens) McCullough. She has been a resident of the area since 1996, coming from Caryville, Florida. She was a homemaker and member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Wales. Audrey was a former member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #2420 in Lake Wales and was the world's best mom.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin W. Baldree; son, James S. Baldree; brothers, Edward M. McCullough and J.T. McCullough; and sister, Willie Mae Henderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette Bald-ree of Lake Wales, Florida; sons, Melvin W. Baldree Jr. and wife Susan of Minneola, Florida, Dennis A. Baldree and wife Pandora of Green-ville, South Carolina, Steven W. Baldree and wife Terri of Melbourne, Florida; brothers, Allen P. McCullough and wife Deanna of Lutz, Florida, W. Preston McCullough of Lake Wales, Florida; sisters, Annie Mae Smith of Bonifay, Florida, Katie Mae French of Caryville, Florida, Minnie Lou Weeks of Lake Wales, Florida; and 9 grandchildren, Thomas, Cody, Jacob, Dylan, Riley, Andrew, Brady, Taylor, and Hailey; 5 great grandchildren, Willow, Mason, Aidan, Bailey, Cameron.

Visitation will be held from 6:00pm - 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Marion Nelson Funeral Home with graveside service at 10:30am, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at Ehren Cemetery in Land O' Lakes, Florida with Pastor Mike Baldree and Pastor Lonnell Baldree officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast may be viewed at

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.



AUDREYMcCULLOUGHBALDREE, 82LAKE WALES - Audrey Baldree of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Savannah Court.She was born June 17, 1934, in Washington Co-unty, Florida to the late William P. and Minnie E. (Levens) McCullough. She has been a resident of the area since 1996, coming from Caryville, Florida. She was a homemaker and member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Wales. Audrey was a former member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #2420 in Lake Wales and was the world's best mom.She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin W. Baldree; son, James S. Baldree; brothers, Edward M. McCullough and J.T. McCullough; and sister, Willie Mae Henderson.She is survived by her daughter, Annette Bald-ree of Lake Wales, Florida; sons, Melvin W. Baldree Jr. and wife Susan of Minneola, Florida, Dennis A. Baldree and wife Pandora of Green-ville, South Carolina, Steven W. Baldree and wife Terri of Melbourne, Florida; brothers, Allen P. McCullough and wife Deanna of Lutz, Florida, W. Preston McCullough of Lake Wales, Florida; sisters, Annie Mae Smith of Bonifay, Florida, Katie Mae French of Caryville, Florida, Minnie Lou Weeks of Lake Wales, Florida; and 9 grandchildren, Thomas, Cody, Jacob, Dylan, Riley, Andrew, Brady, Taylor, and Hailey; 5 great grandchildren, Willow, Mason, Aidan, Bailey, Cameron.Visitation will be held from 6:00pm - 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Marion Nelson Funeral Home with graveside service at 10:30am, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at Ehren Cemetery in Land O' Lakes, Florida with Pastor Mike Baldree and Pastor Lonnell Baldree officiating.Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast may be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice. Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites VFW Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close