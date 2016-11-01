|
AUDREY
McCULLOUGH
BALDREE, 82
LAKE WALES - Audrey Baldree of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Savannah Court.
She was born June 17, 1934, in Washington Co-unty, Florida to the late William P. and Minnie E. (Levens) McCullough. She has been a resident of the area since 1996, coming from Caryville, Florida. She was a homemaker and member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Wales. Audrey was a former member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #2420 in Lake Wales and was the world's best mom.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin W. Baldree; son, James S. Baldree; brothers, Edward M. McCullough and J.T. McCullough; and sister, Willie Mae Henderson.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Bald-ree of Lake Wales, Florida; sons, Melvin W. Baldree Jr. and wife Susan of Minneola, Florida, Dennis A. Baldree and wife Pandora of Green-ville, South Carolina, Steven W. Baldree and wife Terri of Melbourne, Florida; brothers, Allen P. McCullough and wife Deanna of Lutz, Florida, W. Preston McCullough of Lake Wales, Florida; sisters, Annie Mae Smith of Bonifay, Florida, Katie Mae French of Caryville, Florida, Minnie Lou Weeks of Lake Wales, Florida; and 9 grandchildren, Thomas, Cody, Jacob, Dylan, Riley, Andrew, Brady, Taylor, and Hailey; 5 great grandchildren, Willow, Mason, Aidan, Bailey, Cameron.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm - 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Marion Nelson Funeral Home with graveside service at 10:30am, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at Ehren Cemetery in Land O' Lakes, Florida with Pastor Mike Baldree and Pastor Lonnell Baldree officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast may be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2016
