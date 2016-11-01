JEANNE E.
GIESCHEN,
LAKELAND - Jeanne E. Gieschen, 82, of Lakeland went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 28, 2016.
She was born in Hartford, CT and moved to Florida in 1948. She was a past member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, FL. She spent much time outside gardening her flowers and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Harry; son, John Gieschen (Cindy) of St. Petersburg; daughter, Katherine G. Riley (Casey) of Lakeland; grandsons, Jeremy Riley of Lakeland and George Pruett (Amber) of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2016