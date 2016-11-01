RAY BEASLEY

Obituary

RAY
BEASLEY, 90

LAKELAND - Ray Beasley died 10/27/16. Visit. 11/2, at Bartow Ch. of God from 10am-12pm with svcs. at 12pm. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery. Whidden-McLean F.H.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2016
