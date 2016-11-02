ANGELA
FIKE
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Angela Fike, age 82, a resident of Auburndale passed away Monday, October 31, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice with her family by her side.
Mrs. Fike was born November 30, 1933, in Cilemore, Arkansas to William and Jennie (Payne) Long. She was an Auburndale resident since 1965, coming from Arkansas.
Angela was a member of East Temple Baptist Church in Auburndale and a retired Citrus Grader. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and working in the kitchen at church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellis Evens Fike; and son, Kenny Fike.
Angela is survived by her loving family; 2 sons, Steve Fike of Auburndale and Carless Fike of Auburndale; brother, Bob Long of Birmingham, AL; 5 grandsons, John (Jenny) Fike of Auburndale, Trevor (Amanda) Fike of Lake Alfred, Kenneth Fike of Pt. St. Lucie, Nicholas Fike of Auburndale, and Mychal Fike of Auburndale; 3 granddaughters, Jodie (Travis) Poling of Auburndale, Stephenie Fike of Auburndale, and Kimberly Fike of Auburndale; daughter-in-law, Janet Fike of Auburndale; and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00am, Thursday, November 3, 2016, at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
