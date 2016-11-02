ROY GENE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY GENE DOUGLAS LAKELAND - Roy Gene Douglas.
DOUGLAS
LAKELAND - Roy Gene Douglas, 71, of Lakeland, FL, passed away, October 28, 2016, after a battle with cancer. He was a staff sergeant and served 7 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen E. Douglas.
A celebration of life will be held on November 6th, from 4-6p.m. at 3300 Summit Ct., Lakeland, FL 33810. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the family to assist with service arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2016