Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK E. BARE
LAKELAND - Mr. Jack E. Bare, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2016. He was born in Jefferson, NC and moved to Lakeland 28 years ago. Jack loved working as a cattleman for many years. He was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jack enjoyed going fishing and watching baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Theresa R. Bare; sons, Timothy (Donice) Bare of Athens, GA and Kevin (Debbie) Bare of Elberton, GA; daughters, Jacquelyn Ramos of Lakeland and Marsha (Fred) Anderson; brother, Grady Bare of Kansas; sisters, Grace Coldiron of Lakeland and Irene Sheets of NC; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, November 3rd, at 2:00 pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Kathleen Baptist Church, Building Fund.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2016