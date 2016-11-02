WILLIAM
|
DANIELS, 90
LAKELAND - William Daniels, 90, passed away from congestive heart failure on October 27, 2016.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2016, at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, 3708 E Lake Ave., Tampa. The family will receive friends from 6p.m. till 8p.m. Friday, November 4, 2016, at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home.
